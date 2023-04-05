G5: I lost senatorial bid, but not defeated – Ortom

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue state, said he doesn’t feel defeated despite losing his senatorial bid in the February 25 presidential and National Assembly elections.

Ortom stated this at commissioning of Government Secondary School, Kpor in Gokana Local Government Area (LGA) in a statement Tuesday by his Chief Press Secretary, Nathaniel Ikyur.

The Benue said he remains undeterred in his advocacy for equity, justice and fairness.

Recall that Ortom is a member of the G5, a group of five aggrieved Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governors including Nyesom Wike (Rivers), Seyi Makinde (Oyo), Okezie Ikpeazu (Abia), and Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi (Enugu), who refused to campaign for their party’s presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar.

Ortom backed the Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate, Peter Obi, but some other members of the G5 supported Asiwaju Bola Tinubu of the the All Progressives Congress (APC), who won the election.

However, both Ortom and Obi lost the their senatorial and presidential bids respectively.

Ortom was quoted to have said, “I am not defeated and I stand tall and I am proud of associating with Governor Nyesome Wike and many others who have chosen to stand by the truth and to ensure equity, fairness, and justice for this country.

“We have everything we need in Nigeria, what is lacking is equity, fairness, and justice and I am very proud that right from the beginning, I stood firm and said after eight years of Presidency in the North, another eight years should go to the South and I am happy that today this is where we are.”

The governor also commended the people of Rivers State for standing with Wike and supporting him in all his aspirations, describing him as “a great Nigerian, a patriot, a man that believes in equity, fairness, and justice.”

One of the main demands of the G5 was that the resignation of the former National Chairman of the PDP, Senator Iyorchia Ayu, to honour the party’s constitutional provisions on zoning.

Ayu, however, stepped aside last week, after a months-long feud between the G5 and the national leadership of the PDP.

I’M NOT DETERRED FROM STANDING FOR EQUITY, FAIRNESS AND JUSTICE EVEN AFTER LOSING ELECTION- Ortom

Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom says he is not deterred from advocating for equity, justice and fairness despite losing his senatorial bid in the February 25th Presidential and National elections.

Governor Ortom spoke Tuesday, April 4th, 2023 while commissioning Government Secondary School, Kpor in Gokana Local Government Area, a project executed by his Rivers State counterpart, Governor Nyesom Wike.

“The Bible says you shall know the truth and the truth will set you free. And until we get to that level of saying the truth, and standing by the truth, we cannot get anywhere. I could be a victim of fighting for justice, equity and fairness but that does not deter me and I am not standing here as a defeated person.

“I stand tall and I give glory to the Almighty God because the Bible says that many are the afflictions of the righteous but the Lord God will deliver him from all,” stressing that “all things worketh together for good for those that love God and are called according to His purpose.”

Governor Ortom further stated that “I am not defeated and I stand tall and I am proud of associating with Governor Nyesome Wike and many others who have chosen to stand by the truth and to ensure equity, fairness, and justice for this country.”

He added: “We have everything we need in Nigeria, what is lacking is equity, fairness, and justice and I am very proud that right from the beginning, I stood firm and said after eight years of Presidency in the North, another eight years should go to the South and I am happy that today this is where we are,” Ortom stated.

Governor Ortom lauded Wike for executing the school project stating that “What you have done, posterity will forever remember you and write your name in gold and on the footprints of time because these children will be leaders and if they are educated, they will do things better than being illiterates.”

He emphasized that “I have always said show me the level of your education and I will tell you the level of your development. This is what you have done. At the tertiary levels, I have seen your handwork. At the secondary school level, we are seeing your handwork, and also at the primary level too, you have also demonstrated capacity and willingness to impart on the people of Rivers State.”

Governor Ortom also commended the people of Rivers State for standing with Wike and supporting him in all his aspirations, describing him as “a great Nigerian, a patriot, a man that believes in equity, fairness, and justice.”

He added that “For me and my people, I am very proud of associating myself with you. Though I am older than you, I have learned so much from you, and may God bless you and bless the people of Rivers State.”

Nathaniel Ikyur

Chief Press Secretary

April 4th, 2023