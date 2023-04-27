FUPRE Senate approves Energy Business School

FUPRE

By Akpokona Omafuaire

EFFURUN – THE Senate of the Federal University of Petroleum Resources, Effurun (FUPRE), at its 65th Meeting on Wednesday approved the establishment of FUPRE Energy Business School (FEBS) to contribute to the sustainable and optimal utilization of energy, mineral and water resource endowments and leadership capacity building for the oil and gas industry.

The Vice-Chancellor who is also Chairman of the University Senate, Engr. Prof. Akpofure Rim-Rukeh FNES, disclosed that the FUPRE Energy Business School was a result of initiatives between FUPRE and three other business partners, Petronet Africa, Entek, and Cyphercrescent Limited.

He explained that they constitute a network of petroleum and energy experts that synergized to form the school for collaborations amongst energy industry players.

The VC further said that the school will offer aspiring energy management leaders the in-depth knowledge and managerial energy skills and expertise required to advance in their careers.

He added that the combination of such expertise empowers students with the right vision of energy industries, technologies, and markets, and to develop a strategic mindset and the ability to function in a dynamic and competitive global market space.

Rim-Rukeh said the Energy Business School when fully operational will offer professional courses in areas such as Energy Economics; Energy Policy; Energy Management; Energy, Mineral and Water Resources Project Financing, Innovation and Knowledge Management, Technology Management, Leadership and Talent Management as well as Knowledge and Digital Economy.

“Students of the business school are expected to obtain Post-Graduate Certificates, Post Graduate Diplomas, Professional Masters (without Dissertations), Professional Masters (with Dissertations), Post Graduate Degrees as well as Professional skills certification in collaboration with relevant national and international professional institutions.

“The school will also organize national and international courses, conferences, seminars, and similar events to raise public awareness on energy discoveries and developmental strides, while building skills, competences and capacity for energy solutions.

“The business school will train students, instructors, and others in the field of energy by collaborating with the relevant units and departments of the university as well as other relevant ministries, public institutions, and organizations on energy applications.

“It will also ensure more efficient and effective use of traditional energy sources such as petroleum, coal, natural gas, and facilitate access to resources by creating a documentation center for energy research and development activities.” He stated.