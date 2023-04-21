Fulfil Michael’s ‘Root of Jesse’ single takes Nigerian Gospel Music Industry by Storm

By Bassey Ekaette

Nigerian Gospel artist, Fulfil Michael, has set the Nigerian Gospel music industry ablaze with the release of his highly anticipated single, “ROOT OF JESSE”. The single is a testament to Fulfil Michael’s deep-seated faith in God and his commitment to spreading the Gospel through music.

“ROOT OF JESSE” is a masterpiece that promises to bring hope and inspiration to listeners who are going through tough times. The single draws its inspiration from the Bible and is a powerful reminder that God is always there for his children, even in the midst of adversity.

The release of “ROOT OF JESSE” couldn’t have come at a better time, as Nigeria is currently facing numerous challenges. The single provides much-needed comfort and reassurance to listeners, reminding them of the importance of trusting in God’s unfailing love.

Fulfil Michael’s unique style and delivery have earned him a dedicated fan base in Nigeria and beyond, and the release of “ROOT OF JESSE” is set to take his career to even greater heights. The single is a reflection of Fulfil Michael’s commitment to using his music to make a positive impact in the world.

Plans are underway to promote “ROOT OF JESSE” to audiences across Nigeria and beyond, with Fulfil Michael’s team working tirelessly to ensure that the message in the single reaches as many people as possible. With “ROOT OF JESSE”, Fulfil Michael is poised to leave an indelible mark on the Nigerian Gospel music scene and beyond.