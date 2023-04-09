FRSC returns N27.1m found in accident scene to victim’s family 

By Biodun Busari

The Corps Marshal of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Dauda Ali Biu, has lauded the patrol teams of the Osun State command for returning N27.1 million recovered from an accident scene.

This commendation was contained in a statement signed by the Corps Public Education Officer (CPEO) Assistant Corps Marshal (ACM) Bisi Kazeem on Sunday in Abuja.

According to the statement, Biu expressed satisfaction over the good conduct, honesty and sense of patriotism displayed by the personnel, NAN said.

The Corps Marshal said the team did not only exhibit professionalism in doing their job but also ensured that integrity of the Corps was guarded and promoted at the highest level.

The FRSC helmsman explained that the recovered amount was returned in the presence of the DPO Ipetu-Ijesa, Seriki Owena, Ilesa of Benin and the head of the Hausa community.

He commended the patrol team and the entire personnel in the Osun Command, assuring them of continued welfare to the staff across the county.

“I want to commend the entire team for being patriotic, honest, efficient and professional in delivering the mandate of the FRSC. This act they showed would never be forgotten as it is considered a great service to humanity.

“I charge every officer to emulate this character exhibited by the team, as good deeds pay off, the road is patient but does not forgive, ” he said.

The FRSC boss who bemoaned the accident said it would have been avoided if the motorists had adhered strictly to traffic rules and regulations.

According to Nan, he Marshal said that the multiple road accidents in Ipetu Ijesa, in the Oriade Local Government Area of the state had claimed six lives while seven others sustained various injuries.

Biu, however, urged motorists to comply with the traffic rules and regulations to avoid crashes, especially during the Easter celebration.

He assured that the Corps would continue to ensure the safety of lives and property while reiterating the commitment of the FRSC to making the road safe for all.

NAN reported that two commercial vehicles were involved in the accident and the crash was attributed to dangerous driving and speeding.

Seven people were injured while six others died. The injured were taken to Wesley Guild Hospital, Ilesa, while the corpses of the deceased were deposited at the same hospital mortuary.