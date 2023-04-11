FRSC commends Dangote Industries on  road safety standards

The Corps Marshal of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Mr. Dauda Biu, has commended Dangote Industries Limited (DIL) for the adoption and implementation of safety standards in the Road Transport Safety Standardisation Scheme (RTSSS) in the company’s operations.

Mr. Biu, who stated this in Abuja when he hosted a team from the Dangote Cement Plc, Transport Division, said the significant reduction in crashes was made possible through the collaboration with his agency and the implementation of some mutually agreed safety standards by the company. The Dangote team was led by the Divisional Director of Transport, Mr. Ajay Singh.

The commendation is an outcome of several strategies executed by the company to ensure Dangote truck drivers adhere strictly to safety standards as prescribed by the FRSC across the country.



The Road Safety boss said: “Notable among this is the reduction of road traffic crashes involving Dangote Transport Trucks through the implementation of minimum safety standards in the Road Transport Safety Standardisation Scheme (RTSSS).”





According to Biu, in order to effectively achieve this success, the FRSC collaborated with the Technical Committee comprising Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON), the National Automotive Design and Development Council (NADDC), and the Nigeria Society of Engineers (NSE) on speed limiting device implementation in Nigeria.