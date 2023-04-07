Foundation to celebrate Easter with empowerment of 1,500 persons with disabilities

By Joseph Erunke

ABUJA –THE Sir David Osunde Foundation has said it would mark this year’s Easter celebration with empowerment of over 1,500 persons with disabilities.

The foundation’s 31st edition of Easter which will hold on Monday,in Abuja, would see persons with disabilities from across the country,converged on the nation’s capital city to offer special prayer for Nigeria.

The planned programme,according to the foundation’s local organising committee chairman,Barrister Ikem Uchegbulam, was aimed at celebrating the lives of persons with disabilities in Nigeria to strive towards high hope in the country.

Addressing a press conference in Abuja, Thursday,Ikem Uchegbulam disclosed that there would be skills acquisition programmes, scholarships and support materials like wheelchairs and crutches among others for the beneficiaries at the event.

He explained that the purpose of the programme was to impact the lives of the beneficiaries spiritually, materially and to meet their basic welfare needs.

Ikem Uchegbulam said,”“The six-hour event will hold on April 10 at the Holy Family Society National Pilgrimage Centre at Gosa, Sabin-Lugbe in Abuja at noon.”

He solicited the support of collaborators to strengthen the work of the foundation.

“Our pre-occupation here is to invite willing collaborators to join hands with us to make a difference in the individual lives of persons with disabilities in the country.

“When we we do this, we will certainly be happier for it. Let us all come together from this day as one family of God ready and willing to harken to the cries of the poor, the disadvantaged and the neglected in our midst. It is our collective prayer that as we do this the Almighty God Himself will create new opportunies for us to prosper in Him and that at the end of our sojourn here on earth, He will invite us to inherit eternal life in His Kingdom,”he said.

He spoke further: “We are looking at about 1500 persons that we are going to cater for and provide opportunities to network and mix up and be able to get growth.

“It will not surprise anyone at this point in time, that as we make further progress, more hands are needed to be on deck to make this Foundation carry out her messiah within and outside Nigeria as spread our tentacles to other parts of the world.

“We, therefore, pray that people will sign in shortly to collaboratively build a greater future for this Foundation. What we need now is more commitment from our admirers and supporters so that we can achieve all our set goals.

“Today, as we see these different setups, we feel quite elated that the advocacy programmes we began about 31 years ago have tremendously helped many to set up different schemes or Foundations that are providing valuable assistance to persons with disabilities in the country, among whom are orphans, children, women, the elderly and the vulnerable.

“Having now seen an appreciable improvement in the way many react favourably to calls for assistance for persons with disabilities, we are of the view that the advocacy and an enlightenment programme which our Foundation embarked upon from her inception has gone a long way to change the mindset of many Nigerians towards charitable activities, all to the advantage and benefit of persons with disabilities, and the nation at large.”

He explained that:“The event will begin with a mass, to be celebrated by the Arch Bishop of Abuja Diocese, Bishop Ignatious Kaigama, and John Cardinal John Onayiekan.

“The Minister of Women Affairs, Dame Pauline Tallen, is the guest of honour and Mrs Geogiana Ogbutor is Mother of the Day,”he added.

On his part,the event’s Organising Secretary, Mallam Muazu, explained that the foundation was not a Christian institution. Rather,he said even as Easter is Christian event, the celebration houses persons across all religions, disclosing that 90 per cent of the beneficiaries are are usually Muslims.

According to him,consistency, truthfulness and togetherness,were the key factors that have kept the foundation strong.