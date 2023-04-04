Foundation donates food items to 18 IDPs, orphanage homes in Abuja

Moved by the plight of the Internally Displayed Persons (IDPs), the Framazaz Foundation has donated food items worth millions of Naira to alleviate the suffering of vulnerable and indigent residents in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

The donated food items, are in addition to hundreds of food packs that the foundation donated to various mosques last week as a philanthropic action geared toward alleviating poverty in Nigeria.

The Founder of the foundation, Hajiya Dr Nana Aisha Gambo, who handed over the items in Abuja said the gesture was part of the foundation’s commitment in supporting the less privileged in the country.

Gambo, who was represented by the coordinator of food programme, Miss Precious Momoh,, added: “The initiative, ‘Operation 3-SDG, Leave No One Behind’, is one of the numerous programmes conceptualized by the founder of the Foundation who has a passion for caring and helping those in need and making this world a better place with the little God has blessed her with, hence her love for humanity knows no bounds.

” She said that the aim of the ‘Operation 3-SDG, Leave No One Behind initiative’ was to make sure that no child or elderly person in Nigeria should go hungry during the Ramadan season and beyond, hence the initiative has come to stay.

Representatives of IDPs and orphanage homes extended their appreciation to the founder of Framazaz Foundation for the kind gesture and support for the IDPs and those in need.

They, therefore, advised other well-to-do Nigerians to take a cue from her and help Nigerians in need.