Former IG, Mohammed Abubakar heads Zamfara transition committee

The Zamfara governor-elect, Dauda Lawal has constituted a 60-member Transition Committee, headed by former Inspector General of Police, Muhammed Abubakar.

The committee will interface with the outgoing government to ensure a smooth transition of power ahead of the May 29, swearing-in of the new governor.

A statement issued by Suleiman Bala, media assistant to the governor-elect, on Thursday in Gusau, said Dr Hamza Mohammed will serve as Secretary of the committee.

Other members of the committee included a former Head of Service in the state, Mujitaba Isah, Col. Bala Mande (Rtd.), Prof. Abubakar Aliyu, Nura Ibrahim and Bello Galadi, among others.

The committee is made up of technocrats, serving and retired public office holders, professionals and experts from all walks of life.

“The committee’s primary task is to develop a clear framework of liaison and establish a clear channel of formal communication with the outgoing administration for a smooth transition.

“The committee will engage Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs) and review the finances of the outgoing government with a focus on receipts, assets and liabilities, among others”, Bala stated.