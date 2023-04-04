Former Air Force spokesman Wapkerem Maigida, slumps, dies in Abuja

By Kingsley Omonobi

The immediate past Director of Public Relations and Information, Nigerian Air Force (DOPRI), Air Commodore Wapkerem Maigida, has been confirmed dead in Abuja.

Air Commodore Maigida who was recently posted to the Directorate Civil/Military Affairs, was said to have slumped and passed on Sunday evening.

Maigida the 18th DOPRI took over from the former DOPRI, Air Commodore Edward Gabkwet on January 6, 2023 following his redeployment from NAF Station to where he was Commander.

Confirming his demise on his facebook page, a retired senior officer and also a former DOPRI, Group Captain Sadeeq Shehu said, “I join the Chief of the Air Staff, officers and men and DOPRI personnel to mourn the death of Air Commodore Wap Maigida. A dependable subordinate to his superiors and a compassionate superior to his subordinates.”

The late senior officer was a member of the 42 Regular Course of the Nigerian Defence Academy, Maigida which were commissioned into the NAF in 1995.

Air Commodore Maigida holds a Master of Science Degree in Security and Strategic Studies and a Bachelor of Arts Degree in History both from NDA.

He obtained a Post Graduate Diploma in Public Relations and Advertisement from the Nigerian Institute of Journalism, Lagos.

Some of the military courses attended by Air Commodore Maigida include National Defence Course at the National Defence College Nigeria and the Air War Course at Air Force War College in Makurdi, Benue State.

He attended the Junior Staff Course at the Armed Forces Command and Staff College, Jaji, Kaduna and the Senior Staff Course at the Air Force Command College in Beijing, China.

Maigida also attended the International Public Affairs Officers course at the Swedish Armed Forces International Centre in Sweden, Civil-Military Relations/Cooperation Course at Indonesian National Defence Forces Peacekeeping Centre, Indonesia and the Deputy Spokesman Course at the Joint Information Activities Group, Royal Air Force Base, Halton, United Kingdom.

Prior to his recent appointment, Maigida was Commander, 551 NAF Station, Jos.

The senior officer served as Acting Director and Deputy Director, Defence Information at Defence Headquarters, Deputy Director of Public Relations and Information and Deputy Director Civil-Military Relations both at HQ NAF.