FOREX RESTRICTION: Fish import from Norway down 5.9% to N3.2bn in 2022

By Godwin Oritse

On the backdrop of the foreign exchange (Forex) restriction imposed on fish importation into the country, the fish import to Nigeria from Norway fell by 5.9 percent to N3.2 billion in 2022 from N3.4 billion in 2021.

Speaking yesterday at the Norwegian Seafood Council Seminar in Lagos, Director for Africa for the Council, Mr. Tronds Kostveit, said that Nigeria remained the largest importer of Norwegian seafood, adding that a total of 43,251 metric tons of various fishes were imported last year.

He said that mackerel remains the most imported fish product brought into the country with a total of 14,997 metric tons, followed by herring with 13,845 metric tons, while stockfish recorded a total of 10,740 metric tons.

He said that for stockfish heads, a total of 9,925 metric tons were imported, while 815 tons for the stockfish bodies were imported during the year.

Reacting to the development, some stakeholders who spoke to Vanguard said that the low tonnage of the importation of stockfish bodies was due to the forex restriction on the importation of stock.

A major importer of stock fish, Mr. Greg Ilobinso appealed to the government to delist stockfish from forex ban so as to make it affordable to end users.

According to Ilobinso: “The level of forex needed for this aspect of fish trade is infinitesimal and the continued retention of stockfish on the list will also continue to affect the value chain of stockfish trade”.

Similarly, Mrs Jerry Iwheraka, Managing Director of Friday Consult, said that Nigerians cannot afford to buy stockfish bodies hence the increase in the importation of stockfish heads.

Uwheraka also said that Government policy on the importation of stockfish will continue to rob the economy of the gains of the trade.