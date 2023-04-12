Football Academy begins talent hunt in 6 geo-political zones

An Abuja-based football academy, Prestige Football Academy (PFA), has commenced a nationwide talent hunt aimed at discovering young talented footballers for the country’s various national teams and foreign clubs.

President of the Academy, Uchendu Nwabara, said that the talent hunt would be executed through Global Grassroots Football Tournament (GGFT) and that it would be for players between 16 and 19 years.

Nwabara said that the zonal event would commence in Port Harcourt (South-South zone) from April 17 and end in Bauchi (North-East zone), on May 5, while the grand finale would hold in Abuja from May 23 to May 26.

“GGFT is a project that creates opportunities for young talented players to participate in football scouting tournaments and competitions at regional and state levels,” Nwabara said.

He explained that the best players who meet the specification of certain foreign football clubs would be sponsored and signed up immediately to play for those clubs, from where they can advance their career.

“We have capable regional coordinators that will handle the assignment in every region.

“Edwin Yobo, the elder brother to former Super Eagles Captain, Joseph Yobo, is the Zonal Coordinator of GGFT South-South and he will partner with Obafemi Omobowale, President, H2U Football Academy.

“The Zonal Coordinator of the North-East is Elisha Bako Dauda, NFF Intermediary, while Joshua Dabo (Joe K), President, Heroes Football Academy, Jos, will coordinate the North-Central.

“The South-East will be coordinated by Obinna Winners, while Babatunde Ibrahim, Liaison Officer, H2U Football Academy Global Limited, Lagos, and her Secretary-General, Bola Olugbemi, will together coordinate South-West.”

Nwabara noted that the preliminary screening would be conducted at local governments and state level, while the semifinals would hold at the state representing each of the geopolitical zones.

According to him, the grand finale will hold at Moshood Abiola National Stadium, Abuja, where foreign football clubs presidents and representatives, football scouts from Africa and beyond as well as National League representatives will be in attendance.

The Regional Chief Coordinator of the event, Elkanah Ombugala, an ex-International, emphasised that the tournament is aimed at showcasing talented Nigerian football players.

Ombugala said the tournament would promote efficient and effective football scouting without bias or favour.

He said football scouting had taken a new turn with the involvement of GGFT in football scouting.

“In the past, so many talented but less-privileged footballers have been left behind due to the lack of opportunities to showcase their talents and get sponsorship.

“This event will provide opportunities for the less-privileged young talented football players at the grassroots level to sign up with International football clubs.

“GGFT is one of its kinds as it cuts across all the geo-political zones in the country giving footballers equal opportunities without marginalisation,” Ombugala said.