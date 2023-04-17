Flying Eagles to know World Cup group phase opponents Friday

The official draw which will reveal group phase teams at the 2023 FIFA Under-20 World Cup will hold on Friday in Zurich, Switzerland.

The Bureau of the FIFA Council made this known on Monday while confirming the decision to have Argentina as hosts of the competition scheduled for May 20 to June 11.

Nigeria’s Flying Eagles are one of Africa’s four representatives, with Senegal, The Gambia and Tunisia the other teams.

The original tournament hosts Indonesia were earlier removed, while a subsequent bid was submitted by the Argentinian Football Association (AFA).

An on-site inspection by a FIFA delegation to the South American country last week then followed.

The delegation members visited the proposed tournament venues and associated infrastructure.

The hosting agreement has been signed by AFA, along with all other relevant documents on the part of the host and local authorities.

The competition will feature six groups of four teams.

Argentina are the most successful nation in the history of the FIFA Under-20 World Cup, having won the tournament six times, most recently in 2007.

The country also hosted the competition in 2001.

Since 1977, this tournament has featured some of the greatest players of the past decades, including Diego Maradona, Lionel Messi, Paul Pogba, Erling Haaland and many others.

The Official Draw will take place at the Home of FIFA in Zurich.(NAN)