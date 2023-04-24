Flood wreaks havoc in Jalingo metropolis of Taraba 

flooding

Residents of Abuja Phase 1 in Jalingo, the capital of Taraba state have been hit by severe flood, as many houses were submerged and destroyed by the rainfall in the early hours of Monday.

Vanguard gathered that the rain started at about 1 a.m., and lasted several hours, leaving some parts of the Jalingo metropolis flooded

The victims, who are now seeking government intervention, lamented that a large portion of their valuables has been washed away by the flood.

Anita Sunday, while conducting some newsmen around her apartment, said apart from the clothes she had on, others had been overtaken by water.

She called on the government and well-to-do individuals to come to their aid, urging the relevant authority to construct drainage in the area to forestall a recurrence.

Anita expressed sadness at how the flood is resurfacing without the government deeming it fit to come out with preventive measures.

Another resident, Uloma Eze, said, “I was disturbed when I came back from work this morning and saw my apartment being taken over by floods.”

Some victims of the have pleaded with the government, well-to-do individuals and corporate organisations to come to their aid.

Meanwhile, some victims have relocated to friends’ and relatives’ houses, while some are said to be patiently hanging around and waiting for the flood to subside.

The Taraba state government officials have yet to make an statement on the development in the state.