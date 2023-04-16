Flexible refund policy builds trust in declutter business — Entrepreneur, Ojabanjo

By Dickson Omobola

The director of Ojb‭_declutter, Usman Ojabanjo, has identified a flexible refund policy as the best way to earn trust of customers in the sales of fairly used household ‬items, otherwise known as declutter.

Ojabanjo said this during an interview, where he spoke on the innovative use of social media for business as a young entrepreneur.

According to him, “the major challenge we are facing is in declutter business is trust. There are a lot of people online that have been scammed and are yet to recover from the experience. It’s always difficult for such people to patronise us because it is perceived that people running online businesses are scammers.

“Our flexible refund policy has, therefore, helped in building trust in our customers.”

He, however, explained how this has attracted new customers to his business as he enjoyed recommendations and referrals from satisfied customers.

“Sales are gotten from referral, promo and adverts in other to reach out to the general public,” he added.

Speaking about the impact of declutter business in the Nigerian economy, he said: “Declutter has created job opportunities for unemployed graduate and has also given people the opportunity to sell off their house hold items in a convenient and faster way to get more cash.”

He decried the influx of scammers in the business in recent time, adding that the menace has taken a toll on the trust reposed in the genuine vendors.

He said: “Being a perfect competition market with free entry and exit features, it has been difficult for new entrants to penetrate easily into the business due to the numbers of impersonators and scammers online.”

Ojabanjo further noted that a few of the existing honest traders of decluttering have been leveraging on goodwill and referrals from existing clients within and outside the country.

He called on the stakeholders in the helm of affairs to create an enabling environment for young entrepreneurs to thrive and as well create more job opportunities to boost the economy.

“Government should try as much as they can to create more job opportunities for the youths outside there and also to support our ideas,” he said.

Ojabanjo also admonished youths to steer clear from fraud-related engagements in their business deals.

He said: “The youths should believe in themselves and know that you don’t have to do scam or fraud to be successful in Nigeria. Once you are contended and can start from small, consistency and belief is the key to success.”