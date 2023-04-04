FIRS rakes N10.5trn in 2022 tax year

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

The Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) under Nami has increasingly raked in higher tax revenue since 2019, culminating in the collection of N10.5 trillion in 2022 tax year.

This was disclosed when the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) and Afropolitan Media Limited held the Kaduna State session of an on-going national sensitisation and capacity-building training programme for media professionals.

A statement issued by Osigbesan Sultan Luqman, stated that the Kaduna State leg of the sensitisation workshop was held on Tuesday, 4 April, 2023 at Admiralty Suites, Murtala Muhammad Square, Race Course, Kaduna State

The FIRS and Afropolitan Media Limited initiated the national workshop programme in order to bring journalists abreast of developments in the Nigerian Tax System under the administration of the Service’s Executive Chairman, Mr. Muhammad Nami, so that the media can inform the general public from a position of knowledge of the sector.

The workshop was also designed to sensitise the media on new challenges posed by fresh developments to tax organizations in the country and worldwide such as e-commerce.

The training therefore, was conceived in order to deepen knowledge of the Nigerian tax administration among journalists so that they can report the sector better to the understanding and benefit of taxpayers in Nigeria.

The first of the capacity-building series was held on Wednesday 29, March, 2023 in Mararaba, Nasarawa State. The next is scheduled for Kano State on Thursday, 6 April, 2023.

The topic for the Kaduna workshop, “Understanding the Rudiments and Importance of Taxation in Nigeria” was developed in three modules and delivered at the event in two sessions – morning and afternoon – by a Partner and Tax Consultant at Shehu Mohammed & Co, Mr. Ma’roof Ibraheem Ajibola (FCA).

Chairman, Correspondents Chapel, Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Kaduna State, Mr. Abdulgafar Alabelewe, led a full house of journalists practicing in the state to the Kaduna workshop.

In her Welcome Address at the one-day event, Chief Executive Officer, Afropolitan Media Limited, Hajiya Aisha Umar Halilu, informed the gathering that “the workshop aims to bring participants up to date on current challenges faced by tax authorities like the FIRS and the importance of the media reporting these challenges ethically and responsibly in close collaboration with the FIRS and other tax bodies at the sub-national levels and for the education of the taxpaying public.”

In closing, participants commended the FIRS and Afropolitan Media Limited for organizing the workshop, stressing that they would deploy the fresh insights gained at the event to inform the public better on paying their tax promptly as patriotic citizens.

The FIRS/Afropolitan capacity-building programme for professional media practitioners is scheduled to hold in Kano on Thursday 6 April, 2023.