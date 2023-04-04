FIRS, Afropolitan Media train Kaduna journalists on rudiments of Tax

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

The Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) in conjunction with the Aftopolitan Media Limited, commenced the training of journalists in Kaduna on the role of the FIRS in driving nation’s tax administration for nation building .

Hajiya Aisha Umar Halilu, MD/CEO, Afropolitan Media Limited. said in her welcome address that the one-day sensitisation workshop organised by Afropolitan Media Limited in collaboration with the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS),was to broaden the knowledge of journalists on tax matters .

“The workshop aims to bring participants up to date on current challenges faced by tax authorities like the FIRS and the importance of the media reporting these challenges ethically and responsibly in close collaboration with the FIRS and other tax bodies at the sub-national levels & for the education of the taxpaying public.”

“The workshop is divided into two sessions of 30 minutes of lecture each and a 10-minute question & answer time

Gentlemen of the Press, we thank you all for coming and participating actively in the workshop,” she said.

A resource person,Malam Moroof Ajibola presented a lecture to the participants at the sensitization workshop, which was on going at the time of filing this report.