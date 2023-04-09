Firefighter actress, Grace Agbo celebrates birthday with IDPs

By Ayo Onikoyi

Popular Nollywood actress and Assistant Superintendent of Fire 1, (ASF1), Grace Agbo, recently demonstrated that beyond acting, the milk of human kindness also flows in her veins when the Benue State-born screen goddess empathized with hundreds of Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in Makurdi, Benue State, as part of activities to mark her birthday.

The stunning actress who seized the occasion to unveil her foundation, Grace Agbo Foundation (GAF), also released some jaw-dropping photos, adorned in her beautiful, fire-fighting uniform, to express her passion and commitment to her profession.

In a chat with Potpourri, the actress expressed concerns about the plight of displaced persons, noting that her decision to provide succour to them was her way of thanking God for his boundless mercies. ,

“Come to think of it, we are all humans and it gives me sleepless nights that our people have become refugees in their own country without any fault of theirs. I decided to reach out to them out of pure love and encourage others to follow suit,” she said.

Agbo, recently featured in a movie titled “My AmericanHusband” alongside Kanayo Kanayo and many other notable Nollywood heavyweights.

At the IDPs camp, she distributed food items, detergents, soaps, soft drinks, footwears, as well as free hair cut service to hundreds of inmates at the camp in Benue.