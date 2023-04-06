Fire kills family of 3 in Kaduna

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

A fire that engulfed a residence in Kafanchan, Jema’a Local Government Area of Kaduna State, has killed

a couple and their daughter.

Neighbours said smoke was seen billowing from the house around 11 pm on Tuesday night.

Maikano Abdullahi, a co-tenant, said he lost his properties to the fire.

He said efforts made by good samaritans to rescue the family members from the fire, were unsuccessful.

“The fire started around 11:03 pm. I woke up when I heard my wife shouting for help as fire gutted Zainab’s room, next to ours.”

”It was terrible. We tried our best to break the door but we couldn’t enter because the door was locked. Sadly Abdurrahman Abdullahi who we fondly called Danjummai, Zainab Nuhu, his wife and Husna, the little daughter, all died in the fire. “

“We couldn’t do anything to help. The wife was screaming for help, we couldn’t do anything, it was sad,” he said.

There was no reaction to the incident from the authorities.