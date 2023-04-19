Fire guts commercial bus on Ogudu bridge, Lagos

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

A commercial bus popularly called Luxury Bus was destroyed on fire at Ogudu Bridge, along Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.

It was gathered that no casuality was recorded in the incident that happened on Wednesday morning.

Meanwhile, men of the Lagos Fire and Rescue Service, with other emergency responders are currently battling to put out the raging fire.

The immediate and remote cause of the fire was yet to be ascertained at press time.

Details later.