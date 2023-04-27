Fire destroys property worth N8.6M in five shops in Kwara

By Demola Akinyemi,Ilorin

Properties worth N8.6M were destroyed in a fiery inferno that raze five shops on Thursday at Akerebiata, opposite Bovas filling station, Ilorin in Ilorin East local government area of Kwara state.

Vanguard however gathered that the efforts of officers of the State Fire Service saved Properties estimated at N52.5M.

“There is no one in the area even the security guards to notice the fire outbreak on time. It was a passerby who saw the ravaging inferno and quickly summoned the state fire service to rescue the situation” The leading fire officer said.

He, however, said that the men of the Fire Service did everything possible to immediately stopped the spread of the burning fire to the other shops.

The report according to him stated that the cause of the fire outbreak was suspected to be an electric surge.

“The estimated property saved was #52.5Million Naira and the estimated property lost was #8.6million Naira.”he stated

The Director, of Kwara State Fire Service, Prince Falade John Olumuyiwa, who confirmed the incident urged the general public especially the market people to be more safety conscious.

He also advised them against the unmonitored charging practice that many people in the society are doing at their various shops, offices, and homes, as this could endanger their lives and their property.