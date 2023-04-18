Fintiri’s victory triumph for democracy – PDP

…hails electoral observers, media, others

John Alechenu, Abuja

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has described the victory of Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri in the Adamawa State Governorship election as a momentous triumph for democracy and the will of the people of Adamawa State over tyranny and desperate manipulative forces which sought to take over control of the State illegally.

According to the party, the spontaneous jubilation of citizens across the State following the official declaration of Governor Fintiri as the rightful winner of the election was evidence of the people’s will.

This was contained in a statement signed by the National Publicity Secretary of the PDP, Hon. Debo Ologunagba, in Abuja, on Tuesday.

He said the victory dance was worth it irrespective of the nefarious schemes by the rejected All Progressives Congress (APC), adding that it is a confirmation that the PDP and its candidate are indeed the choice of the people.

He said, “Governor Fintiri’s overwhelming victory is a validation that the Will of the people cannot be subdued no matter the plot by a tyrannic, domineering and power-grabbing few who, with over-bloated ambition, desperately sought to subvert our democracy, scuttle the electoral process, compromise the judiciary, subjugate the people and impose an unconstitutional regime in the polity.

“The PDP salutes the courage, resilience and determination of the people of Adamawa State in resisting the defeated APC and compromised INEC Resident Electoral Commissioner, Mallam Hudu Yunusa Ari in their bid to destabilize the State.

“Our Party also lauds the Adamawa State Returning Officer, Mohammed Mele for his courage in standing on the side of justice, due process and democracy in the discharge of his duty.

“The PDP salutes the roles played by the International and domestic election Observers, the Media, Organized Civil Society and indeed all well-meaning Nigerians in ensuring that the mandate of the people of Adamawa State freely given to the PDP and our Candidate, Governor Fintiri, was not hijacked by APC supplanters.

“The PDP congratulates Governor Fintiri and the people of Adamawa State and urges the Governor to continue in his landmark transformational delivery of democracy dividends to the people in line with the manifesto, programmes and policies of the PDP.”