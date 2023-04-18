How Fintiri emerged Adamawa gov after supplementary elections in 2019, 2023

By Biodun Busari

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has announced Ahmadu Fintiri as the winner of the governorship election in Adamawa State.

INEC, in its declaration on Tuesday, announced Fintiri as Adamawa’s Governor-elect as announced by Prof Mohammed Mele as the Returning Officer in the state.

Fintiri emerged winner having secured 430,861 votes.

Here is some information to know about Fintiri:

Ahmadu Fintiri is the incumbent governor of Adamawa State since 2019.

He served as a member of the Adamawa State House of Assembly and also as the Speaker of the Assembly.

He became the acting governor of Adamawa State following the impeachment of Governor Murtala Nyako in July 2014, serving until 1 October 2014.

Fintiri emerged as the governor with the highest number of votes after an election held on 9th March 2019.

The election, however, was declared inconclusive because the number of cancelled votes was greater than the margin between the winner and his close opponent.

In the early hours of Friday 29th March 2019, he was declared the winner of the by-election having secured 376,552 votes to defeat incumbent Bindo Jibrilla of the All Progressives Congress who polled 336,386 votes.

The governorship election which took place in the country on 11th March 2023 was suspended and postponed in Adamawa by INEC on the grounds of being inconclusive.

The supplementary election was held on 15th March but in what seemed like a de javu, the now suspended-Adamawa REC, Hudu Yunusa Ari declared the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, Aishat Binani as the Governor-elect on 16th March 2023.

INEC headquarters rejected the result that declared Binani as Governor-elect, and on Tuesday announced Fintiri as the winner.

The announcement today, made Fintiri emerge as governor and defeat APC twice through supplementary elections.

Fintiri is married to Lami Ahmadu Fintiri and they have three children.