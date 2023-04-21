Finally, Toyota storms market with Century SUV

Theodore Opara

IT is not news that Toyota Motor Company makes good cars. What is news is that the number one Japanese car maker has joined the league of the world’s producers of ultra luxury sport utility vehicles like Bentley, Lamborghini, Aston Martins, Rolls-Royce, Ferrari, Mercedes Benz, Porsche, and BMW.

For more than five decades, Toyota has been producing an ultra luxury sedan, called the Century, which it has never exported. It was for the high and mighty in Japan, with a price tag of over $180,000. But a few years ago, the company decided to veer into the sport utility vehicle segment with the Century SUV, and it became an instant hit. The Toyota Century SUV is now the benchmark in the top-end luxury car segment and has kept tongues wagging due to its quality and performance. The Century elite SUV has the features of the Century sedan, which rivals the Rolls-Royce Phantom. It has proven itself a worthy SUV to bear the Century nameplate, offering a smooth ride with its powerful V8 engine.

Built to rival top-end SUVs like the Bentley Bentayga, Lamborghini Urus, Aston Martin DBX 700, Rolls-Royce Cullinan, and Century SUV, it is expected to raise the bar in this segment. Though Toyota was not competing in this segment before now, findings reveal that the Century SUV is entering the market to shake the table with its qualities, which are top-notch by every standard, be it build quality, performance, safety, or luxury. The Century is far ahead of the Lexus and Land Cruisers of this world. It is targeted at Rolls-Royce, Bentley, Aston Martins, Lamborghini, and Ferrari.

Sharing many attributes of the Century sedan, the new Century SUV has the same iconic face as its big brother. Up front, the iconic face with a horizontally-barred grille and beautiful headlamps gives it a pretty look. The Century rims are standard, while the rear is sculpted to complement the total beauty of the Super SUV. Rumour has it that unlike the Century Sedan, Toyota might export the SUV to some countries, but one is not sure if Africa will be part of the SUV’s market. The current Century has a hybrid power train with 425 hp from a 5.0litre V8 and a hybrid setup that provides the right ratio of power.

