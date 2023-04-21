FIFA U-20 WC: Nigeria drawn in tough group with Brazil, Italy

Nigeria’s U-20, Flying Eagles have been handed a tough draw in Group D alongside Brazil, Italy and Dominican Republic for the FIFA U-20 World Cup.

The draw ceremony for the tournament was held at the House of FIFA in Zurich on Friday.

Hosts Argentina were drawn in group A that also has Uzbekistan, Guatemala and New Zealand.

Argentina is the most successful nation at the FIFA U20 World Cup since the competition was launched in Tunisia in 1977. The South American nation has won the tournament six times, the last being in 2007. It also hosted the competition 22 years ago.

Nigeria’s Flying Eagles have finished as runners-up on two occasions, in Saudi Arabia in 1989 and in The Netherlands in 2005. They were bronze medallists in the USSR in 1985.

This year’s championship will take place between 20 May and 11 June.