Fierce battle as terrorists kill scores in Southern Kaduna

-El-Rufai condemns killings

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

There was a fierce encounter between suspected terrorists and troops of the Nigerian military in Southern Kaduna, leaving many locals dead.



The battle was still on going, according to sources, as at time of filing this report.

Samuel Aruwan, Commissioner, Ministry of Internal Security and Home Affairs, Kaduna State, has in a statement on Sunday,explained that the military has informed the Kaduna State Government of an attack in Runji village, Zangon Kataf LGA, in which several lives were lost on Saturday night.

“The preliminary report further informed the government that the attack also left some residents injured and an unspecified number of houses burnt down in the community.”

“According to the report, troops had a fierce encounter with the attackers and are still in the general area.”

“While waiting for a detailed report, Governor Nasir El-Rufai who received the preliminary report in the early hours of Sunday, has condemned the killings as unacceptable and unjustifiable.”

“The Governor condoled the families that lost their loved ones and prayed for the repose of the victims’ souls. He also prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured.”

“The Kaduna State Government will update the public on the incident as soon as detailed reports are received from the security agencies,” the statement added.

Attacks by suspected terrorists on communities in Southern Kaduna of recent,have raised serious concerns among the authorities and the people.

While the military and other security operatives were trying to be on top of the situation and curb the activities of the rag tag army in the bud, the hoodlums have continued to change location and inflicted so much pain and misery on the rural population who were no longer feeling safe in their ancestral homeland.