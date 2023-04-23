FG’s promises on security unfulfilled, says Catholic Archbishop

Archbishop Ignatius Kaigama

By Luminous Jannamike, Abuja

THE Catholic Archbishop of Abuja, Most Revd Ignatius Kaigama, has expressed sadness over the continuous attacks and abductions of citizens by ‘unknown gunmen’ in different communities across the nation.

Speaking during his homily at St. Mulumba’s Parish in Igu, Bwari Area Council of Abuja on Sunday, the Archbishop lamented that despite promises by the government to ensure the safety of its citizens, these heinous acts of criminality continue to fester.

Kaigama’s comments came in the wake of a recent attack on the St. Mulumba’s Parish, where some members of the church were kidnapped and a violent attempt was made on the priest in the parish.

The incident is just one of many in a spate of attacks and abductions that have plagued the community in recent times.

“It is sad that despite the promises of the government to ensure the safety of her citizens, these heinous acts of criminality continue to fester in different communities across the nation,” Kaigama said.

The Archbishop, who is known for his outspokenness on issues affecting the country, called on the government to take urgent action in addressing the security situation in the country.

He urged the government to do more to protect its citizens and ensure that those responsible for these heinous acts are brought to justice.

“Proactive measures must be taken once and for all to bring such ugly situations under control,” Kaigama said.

While praying for the conversion of those involved in perpetuating such dastardly acts, the cleric also prayed for the safety and quick release of all who are held in captivity by the criminal elements.

“Today, I come among you to pray with you, to encourage you and to express my pastoral solidarity with you on account of the security challenges that you encounter now and again, due to attacks on your community by unknown gunmen,” he added.

The Archbishop’s words resonated with many of the congregants who are increasingly frustrated with the state of insecurity in the country.