FG signs MoU with ASG to boost aviation technology

Hadi Sirika, Aviation Minister.

By Prince Okafor

The Ministry of Aviation has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Aviation Options Group (ASG), to boost aviation technology.

In a statement issued Friday by the assistant to the minister of Aviation on Public Affairs, James Odaudu, the ministry stated the MoU will assist NCAT in areas of competencies, coaching and certification in an effort to place the faculty as a regional coaching centre for Africa in civil aviation.

He noted that the MoU additionally has as a part of its deliverables the availability of help to NCAT for the acquisition of three Full Flight Simulators and certification of 1 B737NG Full Flight Simulator.

It stated ASG and its associates are added to the supply floor dealing with service, Upkeep, Repairs and Overhaul (MRO) and different coaching providers for the School.

Signing the MoU on behalf of the Authorities of Nigeria, the Everlasting Secretary within the Ministry of Aviation, Emmanuel Meribole, described the occasion as a “watershed”.

He stated the collaboration is predicted to create new “vistas of alternatives” for the faculty particularly and the aviation sector usually.

In line with the assertion, Mr Meribole knowledgeable the ASG administration that Nigeria was the last word vacation spot and hub of aviation in Africa, and any funding within the sector is funding well worth the whereas and never misplaced.

He additionally acknowledged that the Nigerian authorities would proceed to spend money on the sector because the collaboration with the ASG is a subset of the Aviation Grasp Plan envisioned by the minister of aviation, Hadi Sirika, as accredited by the President of Nigeria.