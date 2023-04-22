FG seeking appropriate opportunity to evacuate Nigerians in Sudan – NEMA

By Fortune Eromosele, ABUJA

The National Emergency Management Agency, NEMA on Saturday assured Nigerians in Sudan of the federal government’s efforts to repatriate them back to the country.

This was contained in a statement by the Head, Press Unit, NEMA, Manzo Ezekiel in Abuja, Where he stated that NEMA was very much concerned and on top of the situation and is working on all possible options of bringing the stranded Nigerians back home to their loved ones in safe and dignified manner.

The statement read: “The attention of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) is drawn to the widespread public concern on the situation in Sudan especially in regards to the ongoing conflict and the safety as well as well-being of stranded Nigerian citizens including hundreds of students in various universities of the country.

“It has become necessary to inform the public that NEMA is in constant communication with all relevant partners including the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Nigerian Embassy in Khartoum, Sudan, the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission and security agencies while seeking for an appropriate window of opportunity to evacuate all stranded Nigerians back home in a safe and dignified manner.

“The current emergency situation in Sudan is very complex with fighting between waring factions going on and all airports and land boarders closed. NEMA is working assiduously with all its partners and is constantly compiling updated information on the situation.

“A committee has been set up comprising of professional emergency responders, search and rescue experts to constantly evaluate the situation and seek for the safest way to evacuate the Nigerian citizens even if it is through a country neighbouring Sudan.

“The Director-General NEMA Mustapha Habib Ahmed has assured that NEMA is very much concerned and on top of the situation and is working on all possible options of bringing the stranded Nigerians back home to their loved ones in a safe and dignified manner.”