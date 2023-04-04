FG satisfied with NPC’s efforts towards census — Lai Mohammed

By Fortune Eromosele, ABUJA

The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, has said that the federal government was satisfied with the National Population Commission’s effort towards the conduct of a credible census exercise.

He stated this during a one-day capacity building workshop for members of the National Census Publicity Committee in preparation for the 2023 Population and Housing Census, in Abuja.

Mohammed, who was represented by the Director-General, National Orientation Agency, Dr. Garba Abari, said the federal government is optimistic that the NPC would deliver a census exercise that will meet international standards.





He said, “The federal government notes with satisfaction and recommendation the efforts of the National Population Commission to positively rewrite the history of census in Nigeria through the conduct of the first digital census in the country that will meet international standards.





“The federal government is indeed satisfied with the commitment, hard work and relentless effort of the NPC to conduct a transformative and digital census.”





He explained that the aim of the workshop was to provide participants with the necessary information on the conduct of the 2023 census and to facilitate effective discharge of their public enlightenment roles in the census national assignment.





“Population census is a people-oriented activity that must inform, sensitize and educate all persons resident in Nigeria. Consistent and aggressive grassroot publicity is required in order to reach the people. It is not just enough for the people to be counted, they must understand why, when, where and how they will be counted in order to secure their cooperation in the conduct of this exercise.





“This is where the role of the National Census Publicity Committee comes in to undertake advocacy basics with key stakeholders at all levels of government to solicit support and mobilize resources for the successful conduct of the 2023 population and housing census” he added.

Mohammed assured the Commission of the Ministry’s support in publicity campaigns for the census, including using all its existing structures and facilities.





On his part, the NPC Chairman, Nasir Isa-Kwarra, said the Commission will be relying on the Committee’s expertise and structures to drive the message into every home and household to drum up support and participation in the 2023 Population and Housing Census.





According to him, “The job before this Committee is phenomenal, this is in consideration of the need to inform, educate and enlighten Nigerians on the scope of the census which will involve the counting of every person resident in Nigeria and that it will take place simultaneously in every household in the country.

“Given this scenario and the fact that the date for the census is very close, time is not on our side, as such, targeted advocacy and sustained publicity and enlightenment is very imperative to the successful conduct of the Census exercise.





“Therefore, the convening of this training workshop for the National Census Publicity Committee is critical and it underscores the determination and commitment of the Commission to conduct a successful census in 2023 by updating the members of the committee on the process and methodology of the 2023 Population and Housing Census. In addition, the Committee should be rest assured of the Commission’s continuous support for it to deliver on this very important national assignment.”





Members of the Committee



Recall that on the 8 of February 2023, the Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, inaugurated the National Census Publicity Committee in Abuja.





Members of the census publicity committee has the Chairman, of the National Population Commission; the Director General, of the National Orientation Agency (NOA); the Director General, of the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA); the Director General, of Federal Radio Corporation (FRCN); Director General, News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) and the Director General, Voice of Nigeria (VON).





Others include the President, the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ); the Director-General, of the National Youth Service Corp (NYSC); the President of, the Nigerian Guild of Editors (NGE); the President, the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC); the Director General, Nigerian Tourism Development Corporation; Executive Director, National Film and Video Censors Board (NFVCB) and Director General, National Council for Arts and Culture (NCAC).





Others are the President General of, the Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA); President of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN); President, of the National Council of Women Society (NCWS); President, the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS); President and the National Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN).





There are also, President, of the Market Women Association of Nigeria; Representative of Civil Society Groups; Chairman, of the Public Affairs Committee (NPC); Chairman, of the Census Committee (NPC); Deputy Chairman, the Public Affairs Committee (NPC); Chairman, the Census Committee (NPC); Deputy Chairman, Public Affairs Committee; Chief Technical Adviser, (CTA); Director General, NPC; Census Manager, Director, Census (NPC) and Director, Public Affairs Department (NPC) to serve as the secretary.