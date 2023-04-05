FG rewards innovative civil servants with N3m

By Ezra Ukanwa, Abuja

The Federal Government has rewarded innovative public servants who made giant strides in developing technologies that will help ease operational processes in the civil service.

Mr. Iluromi Emmanuel Olusegun a teacher at the FSTC, Orozo/ Federal Ministry of Education, Abuja, and a LEAD-P trainee (the team leader); Mr. Obisesan Kola, a Program Analyst in e-Government Dept. and Engr. Ikenna Onwuama, an Electrical/Electronic Engineer in Frequency Spectrum Management Department; who are both staff of Federal Ministry of Communications and Digital Economy; were members of the “Team Possibilities” whose innovation idea is a technology to track fuel usage in vehicles, went away with N3 million star price, after they won the 3rd edition of the Innovation Challenge competition by the Office of the Head of Civil Service of the Federation (OHCSF).

Speaking during the award ceremony for the 2022 Innovation Challenge, in Abuja, the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Dr. Folashade Yemi-Esan confirmed that the winner of the challenge got N3m, the first runner-up got N1.75m, while the second runner-up took home N1m respectively.

Yemi-Esan urged other civil servants to seize the opportunity to be creative as they prepare for the next edition, rather than striving to pull each other down.

In appreciation remarks, the team leader of Team Possibilities, winner of the ultimate prize explained that the technology is capable of measuring fuel level during driving, and process the result via SMS.

According to him, if for any reason you have to send your driver to buy fuel, just ping the app before he leaves, and then ping it when he returns, you will be able to monitor the fuel usage.

In his brief remarks, former Governor of Kano State and Chairman, Senate Committee on Establishment and Public Service, Senator Ibrahim Shekarau, encouraged other government agencies to key into rewarding outstanding staff, stating that it will spur them to perform better.

Vanguard reports that the 2022 Innovation Challenge was organized by the Office of the Head of Civil Service of the Federation, with support from Galaxy Backbone Limited.