FG only buying time, can’t manufacture new charges against Kanu — Family

Nnamdi Kanu, IPOB Leader

By Steve Oko

The family of the Leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, has said that the leave that the Supreme Court granted the Federal Government to file new charges against Kanu was a ploy to keep him perpetually in detention.

Speaking with Vanguard on the decision of the apex court, Kanu’s younger brother, Prince Emmanuel Kanu, said the Federal Government was looking for ways to buy time to keep the IPOB Leader behind bars perpetually.

The family which insisted that Kanu is innocent as already affirmed by both the high and Appellate courts, urged the Federal Government to stop its delay tactics and simply comply with the judgements of the lower courts which had ordered the unconditional release of Kanu.

Describing Kanu as “a prisoner of conscience” who committed no crime to be subjected to indefinite detention, the family urged the federal government to do the needful.

The family further said that instead of seeking leave to file new charges all the time, the federal government had better engage Kanu in meaningful dialogue.

According to the family, Kanu is not the problem of Nigeria but part of solution to her multiple challenges.

” Kanu is a prisoner of conscience. He should be released because the courts never found him guilty.

” This is time to sit down and dialogue with Kanu; it’s time to have meaningful discussions with him.

” There are no new charges they are going to bring. Where are they going to manufacture or import it from? There is nothing to charge him for again. Instead of doing the needful, Government is just trying to waste time “.