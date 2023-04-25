FG inaugurates 60 projects in Edo to open up rural communities

Minister of state for Budget and National Planning, Prince Clem Ikanade Agba

By Ozioruva Aliu





BENIN CITY – THE Minister of State, Budget and National Planning, Prince Clem Agba on Tuesday said the federal government has cited not less than 60 projects in Edo state under the Economic Sustainability Plan to open up and integrate rural communities in the state.

Agba stated this when he commissioned and inspected some of the projects in Edo North Senatorial District where he said that the inauguration of the projects in the rural areas was as a result of 60 per cent post harvest loss by farmers and to reduce poverty in rural areas.



The minister allayed fear of abandoning the ongoing projects saying that they have been captured in the 2023 budget which the incoming administration of the president-elect, Bola Tinubu would continue under his renewed hope agenda.

According to him, President Muhammadu Buhari’s policies are geared towards drastically reducing the multi dimensionally poor Nigerians spanning over 130 million.

He said “From the last count including what we have in 2023, I think we have about 60 projects in Edo and I am glad that you have seen some yourself.

“We have seen some write up on social media where they said the president has done nothing in Edo. Apparently, it is those who have done nothing, signing MoU’s are the ones also saying this.

“But, seeing like they say is believing, just that we have been making a lot of noise, after all we are not empty vessels.

“The president has done very well for the state, you saw a bridge today at Uzanu and I also told you that we have a modern bridge we facilitated in the economic sustainability plan, these are two bridges in Edo” Agba said.

Some of the projects completed and inaugurated by the minister included 1.5km Mogbe-Edegbe road, 4.5km Agenebode-Unedeger road, 2.5km Ekiwosor-Ivikhue road, Imukena road, Installation of 500 KVA transformer in Agenebode, open stalls market and solar street lights.

Other projects inspected by the minister include construction of 31km Uzanu-Ajaokuta road in Kogi, 21.5 km Uzanu-Okpekpe road, 6km Ogeneda-Ugochi road, 10km Egbigere-Ate road and Somorika road among others