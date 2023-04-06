FG harps on use of organic fertilizer

By Gabriel Ewepu, and Ezra Ukanwa, Abuja

THE Federal Government, FG, on Thursday, reiterated the need for farmers to comply with the National Fertilizer Quality Control Act as part of efforts to ensure production of organic fertilizers across Nigeria.

The Director, Farm Inputs Support Services Department, Muhammad Kwaido, stated this, on Thursday, at an event to sensitize farmers and other relevant stakeholders on the promotion of organic fertilizer preparation and use at local level, the director, farm inputs support services department, in Abuja.



The director, represented by the Deputy Director, Farm Inputs Support Services Department, Ishaku Buba, stated that the reason for the high advocacy of compliance with NFQA, is not only to ensure healthy food production, but to drive quality and standard in fertilizer production.

He noted that failure to do so would enable unhealthy preparation of deadly fertilizers which, in turn, would negatively affect the environment, animals and food.



He said: “We are here as one of the strategies we have put in place in order to sensitize our various stakeholders on the implementation of the national fertilizer Quality Control Act. The responsibility that we have been saddled with as a department by the federal government through the enactment of the national fertilizer Quality Control Act and the regulation by Mr. President and the Honourable Minister of Agriculture, with that responsibility we have to ensure that the quality and other inputs that is been produced and sold and utilized in Nigeria, meet the required set standard in terms of quantity and quality so that we can be able to produce food that is friendly to all humans.

“Including to increase farmers’ income, because this input is an important ingredient for increased productivity of the farmers and by implication increasing income and food security attainment of the nation.

“So, when this gap is not closed, that is ensuring that the product being produced and sold in Nigeria did not meet the required quality standard, definitely, there will be a lot of impact on the citizenry, and as we are human being, even the animals that we consume, and then the environment as a whole. If you don’t maintain the soil which we continuously use definitely to affect the output we get from this soil.”

One of fertilizer inspectors from Kano state, Dahiru Abbas Juhurin who spoke to journalists at the sideline of the event, stated that the 2019 NFQA has brought about tremendous achievement on use of organic fertilizers across the country.



He, however, noted that even though the Act seems new to some of the stakeholders, he commended the high level of compliance on the part of farmers and the end users.