FG grants Nigerian citizenship to 385 foreigners

The Federal Executive Council (FEC) approved the granting of Nigerian citizenship to 385 foreign nationals residing in the country.

The Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, announced the FEC granted the approval on Wednesday adding that 317 of the applicants bagged their citizenship by naturalisation; while 68 received theirs by registration.

Aregbesola said all the applicants met the requirements for such an honour.

“Federal Executive Council at its meeting today approved the granting of Nigeria’s citizenship by naturalization to 317 applicants and Nigeria’s citizenship by registration to 68 applicants.

“Those granted citizenship have met all the constitutional and administrative requirements for the grant of Nigerian citizenship,” Aregbesola said.

The minister also revealed that the council has equally approved a Public-Private Partnership deal for the provision of subscription-based fire safety for residential, institutional, and commercial buildings.

“This will be a public-private partnership arrangement with Hoist Life Safety System Limited. At completion, Nigerians, who so desire, would subscribe to an automatic fire alarm system that you can have in their house,” he said.