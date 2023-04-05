FG gets $800m World Bank grant for subsidy palliatives

The Federal Government has announced a $800 million World Bank grant, as part of its subsidy palliatives measures.

The Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Zainab Ahmed disclosed this during the weekly after the Federal Executive Council meeting chaired by President Muhammadu Buhari today (Wednesday).

According to the minister, the palliatives would be targeting 50 million vulnerable Nigerians or 10 million households.

Ahmed underscored that engagements are ongoing with the newly established Presidential Transition Council (PTC) and the incoming administration, to drive the palliative program, which includes the need for buses among various considerations.

Meanwhile the Federal Government has approved the sum of 10.9 billion naira for the supply and installation of information and communication technology components for the 2023 National population census scheduled to hold in May.

This was part of the approvals by FEC today chaired by President Muhammadu Buhari.

Details later…