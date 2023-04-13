FG files charge against Seplat, others over alleged breach of Immigration Act

By Ikechukwu Nnochiri

ABUJA– The Federal Government has preferred a four-count charge against Seplat Energy PLC and its Chief Executive Officer, CEO, Mr. Roger Brown, over alleged breach of the Immigration Act, 2015.

Equally cited as a defendants in the charge marked FHC/AB/CR/149/2023, which was entered before the Federal High Court in Abuja, are; the Board Chairman of the company, Mr. Basil Omiyi, its Independent Non-Executive Directors (INED) Dr. Charles Okeahalam, Mrs. Bashirat Odunewu, Prof. Fabian Ajogwu, Mr. Rabiu Bello, Ms Emma Fitzgerald, as well as the company’s Secretary/Legal Counsel, Mrs. Edith Onwuchekwa.

FG alleged that the defendants allowed Mr. Brown, whose visa was earlier revoked, to accept employment as the CEO of the company, without the statutory approval of the Controller-General of Immigration or the consent of Minister of Interior.

The charge against the defendants, read: “That you, Seplat Energy Plc, Mr. Roger Thompson Brown, Mr. Basil Omiyi, Dr. Charles Okeahalam, Prof. Fabian Ajogwu, Mr. Rabiu Bello, Mrs. Bashirat Odunewu, Ms Emma Fitzgerald, Mrs Edith Onwuchekwa, on or before the 9th day of March, 2023 at SEPLAT Energy Plc Head Office 16 A Temple Road Oluholloway Ikoyi Lagos, within the Jurisdiction of the Honourable Court, did conspire among yourselves to allow Mr Roger Brown accept employment as Chief Executive Officer at Seplat Energy PLC without the consent of the Comptroller General of Immigration, contrary to Section 36 (1)(a) and 71 of the Immigration Act 2015 and punishable under Section 36 (2) and Section 71 (a) of the Immigration Act 2015.

“That you, Seplat Energy Plc, Mr. Roger Thompson Brown, Mr. Basil Omiyi, Dr. Charles Okeahalam, Prof. Fabian Ajogwu, Mr. Rabiu Bello, Mrs. Bashirat Odunewu, Ms Emma Fitzgerald, Mrs Edith Onwuchekwa, on or before the 9th day of March, 2023 at SEPLAT Energy Plc Head Office 16 A Temple Road Oluholloway Ikoyi Lagos, within the Jurisdiction of the Honourable Court, did conspire among yourselves to allow Mr Roger Brown take over business as Chief Executive Officer of Seplat Energy PLC without the consent of the Minister of Interior, contrary to Section 36 (1) (b) and punishable under Section 36 (2) and Section 105 of the Immigration Act 2015.

“That you, Seplat Energy Plc, Mr. Roger Thompson Brown, Mr. Basil Omiyi, Dr. Charles Okeahalam, Prof. Fabian Ajogwu, Mr. Rabiu Bello, Mrs. Bashirat Odunewu, Ms Emma Fitzgerald, Mrs Edith Onwuchekwa, on or before the 9th day of March, 2023 at SEPLAT Energy Plc Head Office 16 A Temple Road Oluholloway Ikoyi Lagos, within the Jurisdiction of the Honourable Court, you as director, secretary, members of board of directors of Seplat Energy PLC as the case may be, did instigate, encourage, connive, by neglect on your part, allow Mr. Roger Thompson Brown, a non- Nigerian to accept employment as Chief Executive Officer of Seplat Energy PLC even after withdrawal of his immigration documents, contrary Sections 36, 71 and 105 of the Immigration Act 2015 and punishable under Sections 36(2) 105(1) of the Immigration Act 2015.

“That you, Seplat Energy Plc, Mr. Roger Thompson Brown, Mr. Basil Omiyi, Dr. Charles Okeahalam, Prof. Fabian Ajogwu, Mr. Rabiu Bello, Mrs. Bashirat Odunewu, Ms Emma Fitzgerald, Mrs Edith Onwuchekwa, on or before the 9th day of March, 2023 at SEPLAT Energy Plc Head Office 16 A Temple Road Oluholloway Ikoyi Lagos, within the Jurisdiction of the Honourable Court, did refuse to make an application to the Comptroller-General of Immigration for his permission before employing Mr. Roger Thompson Brown both as Chief Finance Officer and Chief Executive Officer of Seplat Energy PLC, contrary to Section 38(1) of the Immigration Act 2015 and punishable under Section 38(5) of the Immigration Act 2015”.

Meanwhile, no date has been fixed for the matter to be heard.