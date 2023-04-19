FG directs Immigration CG to hand over to senior DCG

The Federal Government has directed the Comptroller General of the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) Isah Jere, to handover to the most senior officer in the Service.

This is coming on the heels of several news report that CG Isah Jere Idris who was appointed in acting capacity just before his retirement in April 2022 has gotten another extension ahead of the expiration of his initial one year tenure extension which lapses on April 24, 2023.

In a letter dated Monday 17th April, 2023, addressed to the Acting Comptroller General, Nigeria Immigration Service and signed by the Secretary to the Civil Defence, Correctional, Fire; and Immigration Services Board, Obasi Edozie Edmond, the Chairman of the Board, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, directed that the CGI Jere should hand over to the most senior officer of the service.

“You are directed to handover to the most senior officer in the service,” the letter reads inter alia.

Recall that President Muhammadu Buhari had in a letter dated April 22, 2022, and addressed to the Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, by Chief of Staff to President Buhari, Prof Ibrahim Gambari, announced the approval of the extension of Jere’s tenure with immediate effect.

The letter read, “I write in reference to your correspondence dated March 15, 2022 on the above subject matter and wish to inform you that Mr President has approved a one-year extension for the Ag. CGI, Alhaji Idris Isah Jere, with effect from April 24, 2022.”