FG committed to tackling inequalities in N/Delta — Minister

Umana Umana

By Luminous Jannamike, Abuja

In a bold move towards improving the socio-economic welfare of the Niger Delta region, the Minister of Niger-Delta Affairs, Chief Umana Umana, has reaffirmed the Federal Government’s commitment to addressing the inequalities in the region.

Speaking at the commissioning of a vocational development centre at Iyeu, Otuo in Owan East LGA of Edo State, the Minister expressed his delight at the completion of the project, which he described as a significant milestone in the government’s efforts to empower the people of the Niger-Delta region.

According to a statement on Monday by Deworitshe Patricia, the Director of Press & Public Relations in the Ministry, Chief Umana Umana emphasized the importance of vocational training in bridging the gap between the region’s haves and have-nots.

“This commissioning is an eloquent testimony to the unwavering commitment of the Federal Government towards redressing the inequalities in the Niger Delta Region.

“I am certain that the construction which was handled by local and indigenous contractors has benefitted the communities through the employment opportunities created for the youths,” the Minister was quoted as saying during the occasion.

He noted that the center would provide an avenue for the development of technical skills that would enable the people to become self-reliant.

The Minister also highlighted the government’s efforts to ensure that the region’s natural resources were harnessed for the benefit of the people, through the establishment of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) and other interventions designed to promote sustainable development in the region.

He, therefore, called on the people of the Niger-Delta to support the government’s efforts by embracing peace and unity, noting that these were essential ingredients for the region’s progress.

The commissioning of the vocational development center has been hailed as a significant step towards addressing the inequalities in the Niger-Delta region, with stakeholders commending the government for its commitment to the development of the region.