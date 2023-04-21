FFK rejoices as Court quashes EFCC’s N4.6bn Money Laundering charge

Former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode has celebrated his acquittal by the Appeal Court of charges of misappropriation of N4.6 billion and money laundering brought against him by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC.

Fani-Kayode said that God’s grace and mercy fought for him and that his innocence also spoke for him.

His statement is contained in a post via his verified Twitter handle on Friday.

The All Progressives Congress campaign spokesman disclosed that the case lasted seven years.

Yesterday the Court of Appeal quashed the charges filed against me, the former Minister of Finance Nenadi Usman and others at the Federal High Court in Lagos by the EFCC for the misappropriation of 4.6 billion naira and money laundering.

The case lasted for 7 long years.

Glory be to God!

This is the second time the Lord has done this and it is a testimony of His goodness and mercy.

History records that in 2008 I was arraigned at the Federal High Court in Lagos and was prosecuted by the EFCC for the misappropriation of 19.5 billion naira.

Again the case lasted for 7 long years.

Thanks be to God, I was discharged, acquitted and cleared of all charges in 2015.

Yesterday the Lord did it again.

On both occasions His grace and mercy fought for me and my innocence spoke for me.

God is awesome in battle and faithful to His own!

He is my shield, my glory and the lifter of my head!