Female aspirant joins Kogi guber race

Dr Atule Ahmadu-Afolabi, a female aspirant on Wednesday joined the November Kogi governorship race on the platform of the Labour Party (LP).

Ahmadu-Afolabi a medical doctor, told newsmen shortly after picking her nomination forms at the party secretariat in Abuja, that her focus was to harness the economic potential of the state.

“My main focus is to ensure that Kogi is economically viable through selfless services and Labour Party as we know, is a social democratic party.

“The party carry’s along professionals, women farmers and everybody, to ensure that there is food for us to eat.

” In Kogi state right now, if you are driving around the state you could see hunger physically on faces of people and that has to change, that is why I am here to change the narrative for good.

“You all know that It is evidently clear in Kogi state that salaries are being paid in percentile and that is absolutely inhuman, you don’t expect people to come to work for 30 days without salary being paid? It is undemocratic,” she said.

Ahmadu-Afolabi said that as a mother, her target was to ensure that no Kogi resident went to sleep on empty stomach.

She also promised to turn around the healthcare service in the state for the better, pledging to establish and equip hospitals to ameliorate the plight of kogi residents.

She also promised to reinvigorate the civil service in the state toward effective and efficient service delivery, saying that the LP would change the narrative of suffering in the state specially in the civil service by ensuring prompt salary payment.

Ahmadu-Afolabi promised to work with youths ,empower them and create employment opportunities for them.

She promised to involve traditional rulers in community affairs and make them accountable for their youths to reduce the crime rate in the state and make youths would productive.

Ahmadu-Afolabi called on all stakeholders to support her quest to be governor of Kogi for the good of the state