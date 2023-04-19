FCT Police begins probe into death of murder suspect in custody

By Luminous Jannamike, Abuja

In a bid to ensure justice and uphold the rule of law, the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command has announced that it will commence a full investigation into the tragic death of Erasmus Emhenya ‘m’ on April 6, 2023, while in police custody.

The late Erasmus was being held in custody as one of the principal suspects in a case of murder being investigated by the Command.

The FCT Police Command, in a statement issued on Wednesday by its spokesperson, SP Josephine Adeh, reassured the public that it will leave no stone unturned in its quest to unravel the circumstances surrounding the death of the suspect.

According to the statement, “Preliminary investigations by the Command have revealed that the suspect was not tortured to death by the Police.

“Meanwhile, the Ag. Commissioner of Police, FCT Police Command, DCP Ahmed Musa, has ordered discrete investigations into the remote and immediate cause of death, of the deceased suspect, while in Police custody.

“In the same vein, as part of the ongoing investigations, an autopsy to determine the remote cause of his death has since commenced and the report of the Medical Examiner is being awaited.”

The FCT Police Command also called on members of the public to remain calm, assuring them of its unwavering commitment to upholding the rule of law and respect for the fundamental rights of all residents in the FCT.