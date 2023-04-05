FBRA, UNIDO train recyclers, manufacturers of plastic in Abuja

By Chioma Obinna

The problem of plastic pollution has continued to grow in tandem with the increase in the use of plastics, necessitating the application of measures to help mitigate the problem by ensuring a circular economy.

To this end, the Food and Beverage Recycling Alliance, FBRA, in partnership with the United Nations Industrial Development Organisation, UNIDO, is raising awareness towards promoting circular economy principles and practices to ensure resource-efficient production for plastic value chains in Nigeria.

FBRA, in partnership with UNIDO, is training recyclers and manufacturers of plastic on Promoting Sustainable Plastic Value Chains Through Circular Economy Practices in Abuja.

The aim of the collaboration is to contribute to Nigeria’s inclusive and sustainable industrial development and to reduce the leakage of plastics into the environment. Participants in the training included relevant stakeholders across the plastic value chain in Abuja and other states in northern Nigeria. Also, in attendance were representatives from FBRA’s member companies, Plastic Waste Value Players: Waste pickers, Collectors, Aggregators, Recyclers and Off-takers. representatives from UNIDO, NESREA and the Federal Ministry of Environment were also present.

Amongst the topics discussed during the technical sessions are Resource Efficient, Cleaner Production and its Benefits, Circular Economy, and Plastic Packaging. Nishio Nahomi, the UNIDO Project Manager, emphasised the importance of Promoting Sustainable Plastic Value Chains Through Circular Economy Practices for the Recyclers project for Nigeria.

Recommendations include the demonstration of a Circular Economy through Resource Efficiency and Cleaner Production (RECP) assessments, adoption of innovative technology and partnership with pilot companies committed to exploring Japanese improvement options.

Speaking, the Assistant Director, of Plastics Waste Control at the National Environmental Standards and Regulations Enforcement Agency (NESREA), Mr. Chukwudi Nwabuisiaku stressed the need to adopt circularity within the plastic value chain.

Nwabuisiaku also reassured the participants of the NESREA’s unwavering support for the success of the Promoting Sustainable Plastic Value Chains Through Circular Economy Practices for Recyclers project.

Participants expressed their appreciation of the training and the impact it would have on their businesses.

Speaking, Mrs Victoria Uwadoka, Corporate Communications and Public Affairs Lead for Nestlé Nigeria Plc, encouraged participants to continue to strive towards achieving the end goal which is plastics circularity.

Uwadoka who is also a founding member of FBRA, expressed the willingness of FBRA to continue to provide the support needed to transit to this circular economy for plastics in Nigeria.