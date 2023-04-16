Favor Chinah advocates health insurance for Nigerian entertainers

Favour Bryan Chinah, a UK-based athlete has raised an alarm on the importance of health insurance in Nigeria especially among entertainers.

According to him, “we have experienced situations were couple of Nigerian entertainers fall sick and in some cases lose their lives because they could not afford proper healthcare.”

He continued by saying “some entertainers have to depend on the goodwill of their fans to be able to raise funds to take care of their medical needs.”

For Favor Chinah, he believes that medical insurance for all entertainers will reduce the embarrassing situation of Soliciting for funds when any entertainer is down with any sickness.

Favor popularly known as Byran, who is currently pursuing an adult nursing degree in London SouthBank University, is passionate about wellness of Nigerians especially our entertainers who needs more education on medical awareness and self care.