Fatal collision on Abuja-Kaduna highway claims three lives, injures six others

Kaduna-Abuja road. PHOTO: Julius Berger

By Luminous Jannamike, Abuja

Tragedy struck along the Abuja-Kaduna highway on Saturday as three persons lost their lives while six others sustained varying degrees of injuries in a fatal collision between two vehicles.

According to eyewitnesses, the accident occurred when a Toyota Highlander with registration number KWL 198 KA was traveling from Kaduna to Abuja collided with a Volkswagen golf with registration number MKA 89 ZY coming from the opposite direction.

The impact of the collision was severe that both vehicles were badly damaged, leaving several passengers trapped inside.

The victims were immediately rushed to the General Hospital in Sabon Wuse by emergency response teams, but unfortunately, three of them were pronounced dead on arrival.

The identities of the deceased have not been confirmed, but sources say two of the corpses were all passengers in the Volkswagen Golf.

The injured victims, on the other hand, are receiving treatment at the hospital and are said to be in critical condition.

An official of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), who was involved in the rescue operation, said the victims, said the three corpses had been handed over to relatives of the deceased after they identified their corpses at the scene.

The incident has once again highlighted the need for drivers to exercise caution while on the road as the FRSC called on motorists to always adhere to speed limits and avoid reckless driving, especially on highways notorious for accidents.

Investigations are ongoing to determine the exact cause of the accident, and the authorities have urged anyone with useful information to come forward to assist with the investigation.