Farmers battle Ondo govt over eviction 

By Dayo Johnson

Over 100 farmers in Oluwa Forest Reserve, in Odigbo Council Area of Ondo State, who were recently evicted from their farms by a private firm, have tackled the state government for orchestrating their plight.

The farmers accuse the state government of giving their farmlands to the company without carrying them along.

According to them, farmers in over seven different settlements, with 45 camps, have been displaced by the action of the state government despite paying N5million annual levy to government on the land

Their spokesperson, Mr Adetoro Opeyemi, told newsmen, that the company which bought their farmland, had stormed their farms with earthmoving equipment and uprooted their cocoa trees most of which were filled with seedlings.

He said: “In my camp, we have paid annual dues of N5 million to the government.We are surprised that our farmlands of over 20 years could be sold to an investor to plant what we already have in the farm.“““So, we are begging the government to consider our plight and look for somewhere else for the private investors to plant their palm trees.“It will surprise you to know that two farmers died recently out of frustration, after their cocoa plantations were destroyed,”

But the state government, in response, described the farmers in the forest reserves as illegal occupants.

The commissioner for information and orientation, Mrs. Bamidele Ademola- Olateju, insisted that government will not allow farming and hunting in its forest reserves any longer.