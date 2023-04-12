Family accuses Delta Police of killing son, demands justice

By Paul Olayemi,Sapele

Months after Kingsley Agidi was arrested and later reported dead in inexplicable circumstances by the Delta State police, the family of the 39-year-old bricklayer cum politician from Sapele Local Government Area of Delta State is demanding for justice.

The family claimed that the Police, besides killing their son, are also holding onto his body.

Agidi was reportedly shot dead on February 2, 2023, when the Special Anti Cult Unit, SACU, team invaded the Ogorode end of Amukpe in Sapele where he and his friends were said to be celebrating a neighbour’s birthday.

His cousin, Mr Isaac Agidi, said immediately after the father of three children was shot, his lifeless body was taken by the officers to an unknown destination.

“The Agidi family wants justice. I want Nigerians to join me to demand justice and fight this injustice. The SACU team that killed Kingsley cannot be above the law. Every day his wife is crying. We have not seen his body. We need justice. These officers should face the law.” Mr Isaac cried out.

Meanwhile, the family has petitioned the Inspector General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba, over late Agidi’s death.

The family through its lawyers urged the IGP to order an investigation into the killing of their son and bring the perpetrators to book.

Contacted, the Delta State Police Command spokesperson, Edafe Bright, said: “Why do I need to respond again, they already wrote to the IGP, so let’s allow the process to flow.”