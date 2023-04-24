Face-off: Police uncover plan to invade Plateau Assembly complex

By Marie-Therese Nanlong, Jos

The Plateau State Police Command has warned those planning to break into the sealed State House of Assembly to have to rethink and rescind their plan as the Police are aware and have enhanced security around the Assembly Complex to prevent such a plan.

The Police say credible intelligence has revealed an attempt to cause a breakdown of law and order through the plan to break into the Assembly complex hence the need to sound the note of warning.

In a statement by the Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Alfred Alabo, “The Plateau State Police Command wishes to inform the good people of the State and the public that credible intelligence from reliable sources revealed that some enemies of the State who do not want peace to remain permanent in the State, are planning to forcefully invade the Plateau State House of Assembly Complex to cause damages to lives and properties.

“Having received this information, the Commissioner of Police, Plateau State Command, CP Bartholomew Onyeka, who is the head of internal security and a strong peace advocate in the State has enhanced security around the State House of Assembly Complex as a proactive measure to prevent such villainous plan.

“The Command, therefore warns anybody who has the intention to foment trouble around the State House of Assembly or any part of the State to desist from such or be ready to face the full wrath of the law when apprehended. The CP further urges the peace-loving residents of Plateau State to continue to give useful and timely information to the Command to enable the Police to respond quickly to distress calls from the public.

“He also advised parents and guardians to caution their wards and children not to be used by selfish persons as tools of perpetrating evil capable of distorting peace currently being enjoyed in the State. The Commissioner of Police urges everyone to go about their lawful businesses, as he will do everything within his constitutional powers to sustain peace in the State.”

Recall that the Police had sealed the Assembly two weeks ago as there is a tussle over who the Speaker of the House is. When the matter started in 2021, security agents had earlier sealed the complex at that time but some political thugs broke into the premises and destroyed valuables in the chamber and offices forcing the lawmakers to relocate to the old Government House for sittings.