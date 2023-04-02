Ezekwugo hails Kingibe, urges FCT residents on support

By Ezra Ukanwa, Abuja

The FCT Senatorial Candidate of the All Progressive a Grand Alliance (APGA) in the just concluded 2023 general elections, Dr. Anthony Chike Ezekwugo has congratulated Mrs. Ireti Kingibe, the Labour Party candidate, who emerged the winner of the election on her victory at the polls.

Ezekwugo called on residents to rally around the senator-elect for the rapid development of the territory stressing that the task ahead requires the cooperation and collaboration of every resident of the territory for successful completion.

In a goodwill message dispatched to Kingibe, Dr. Ezekwugo said the people have spoken by choosing the person who will rectify the development deficiencies in the territory to ensure that every part of Abuja feels the impact of governance.

The APGA flag-bearer, who fought gallantly at the polls but lost to Kingibe, said the choice of the people invariably represents the voice of God, almighty even as he called on the senator-elect to be magnanimous in victory by carrying everyone along since no individual can claim perfection and possession of the knowledge of solutions to every problem.

Dr. Ezekwugo used the opportunity to thank the teeming supporters of APGA and the Labour Party who voted for him and appealed to them to eschew bitterness and join hands with the winner of the election to move the territory forward in industrial growth and social development.

He advised the supporters to shun every form of blame game, name calling, demonstrations and bitterness in the interest of peace in the territory.

Dr. Ezekwugo promised to support and cooperate with Mrs. Kingibe whenever necessary to improve the welfare social wellbeing of the people of the territory.