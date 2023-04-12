‘Eyo is not a criminal organisation’, Vector differs with ‘Gang of Lagos’

Nigerian rapper, Ogunmefun Olanrewaju, popularly known as Vector has expressed his displeasure at the ‘misrepresentation’ of the Eyo Masquerade in the trending movie, ‘Gangs of Lagos’.

The Jade Osiberu film which was released on Prime Video on April 7, 2023, with a star-studded cast including Tobi Bakre, Adesua Etomi-Wellington, Chike Osebuka, Chioma Akpotha, and Iyabo Ojo, has been the talk of the town since its release, charting in several countries across the world.

The film tells a story of the criminal activities of Lagos Island in Lagos State and part of the elements used to tell the story was the sacred Eyo Masquerade.

Vector, who was born and bred in the Lafiaji part of Lagos Island, established that the movie would have still been good even if the Eyo was not used the way it was in the blockbuster movie.

Taking to his Instagram on Wednesday, the rapper educated the public about the Eyo Masquerade which he said is known for peace and prosperity.

He wrote: “I was born at the Onikan health center, lafiaji, Lagos island and all i have seen during the Eyo festival every time they’re out is, they stop by at ours and prayed wishing prosperity for my family.

“Most of our friends like the Olugbani’s who are direct Eyo Ologede gatekeepers ( @hypeengine_mcbalo ) are not gun shooting criminals using culture as a disguise.

“As teenagers, i’ve had friends (underneath the regalia )chase me with the staff ( Opambata ) because i knew they would take advantage and show me shege lol.

“My idea of what the Bajulaiye is is totally different from murderous criminality.

“Going by what the term gang means, it is disrespectful to define the Eyo in the same light.

“In light of what i have experienced about Eyo, i wish prosperity to the hands that have labored although the movie would still be good without referring to Eyo as a (criminal) “gang” in lagos.

“There is a reason they say “mo yo fun e, mo yo fun araa mi”

in English,

rejoicing with you,

Is rejoicing with myself.

Eyo is not a criminal organization.