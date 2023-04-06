Extrajudicial killing: Civil society calls for prompt, impartial investigation

By Evelyn Usman

The Rule of Law and Accountability Advocacy Centre, RULAAC has called for a prompt and impartial investigation into the killing of 31-year-old Onye Ibeh, by a Police Inspector identified as Obi Ebri, attached to the Area Command, Asaba, Delta State Police Command, on Wednesday.

The late Emmanuel was shot inside the car with his helpless pregnant wife watching, during a Stop -and -Search routine operation by some policemen along Ugbolu-Illah Road, Oshimili North Local Government Area of Delta State.

While condemning the extrajudicial killing, the civil society group also called for effective investigation and justice for the deceased.

RULAAC’s Executive Director, Okechukwu Nwanguma, in a statement issued yesterday, said, “RULAAC is shocked that after the events of #EndSARS in October 2020 and its aftermath, a police officer could still engage in such reckless abuse of firearms and abuse of police authority, to kill a fellow citizen for refusing to pay a bribe of N100 at a checkpoint.

“RULAAC commends the Commissioner of Police, Delta State Command, CP Muhammed Ali, for his prompt action in ordering the detention and prosecution of the Police Inspector and urges the CP to ensure a speedy and transparent disciplinary procedure that will lead to substantial justice. This is necessary to create deterrence and to send a loud and clear message that impunity can no longer be tolerated by the NPF. RULAAC conveys its condolences to the family members of the victim”.